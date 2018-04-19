Ethiopia: Institute Offers Trainings in Bio, Emerging Technologies

Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute said that it has been delivering trainings and awareness raising programs for secondary school students on bio and other emerging technologies.

In an event held by the Institute recently, Material Science Directorate Director with the Institute Dr. Wondemagegn Mamo said that over 400 students have been trained in nine fields.

According to the Director, the Institute offered trainings in nine thematic areas including bio technologies as well as emerging technologies such as Nano technology, material science, reverse engineering and artificial intelligence, among others.

Dr. Wondemagen said that the training aimed at enhancing the students' awareness on the importance of bio and other emerging technologies that would help to improve societies livelihood and pave the way for those students desire to engage in emerging technology.

He said: "Significant attention should be given to students, the future innovators to bring up new creative ideas that could solve the society's problems at large."

Stating biotechnology and other emerging technologies are not such familiar to the society, the Director noted that the Institute employed the trainings to build students awareness and build their skills in the view to bring up potential innovators in the future.

Dr. Wondemagen stated that limited laboratory facilities in public and private schools have posed challenges in the Institute's efforts to expand the training schemes.

The Institute is currently building a laboratory in its headquarters that would enable students full access upon completion.