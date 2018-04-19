19 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Boosting Cooperation, Investments With France's Orange

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Wednesday 18/4/2018 Board Chairman and CEO of French Orange Company Stéphane Richard in the presence of Minister of Communications and Information Technology Yasser el Qadi.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the president praised during the meeting the business relations with Orange since the start of its work in Egypt 20 years ago, expressing hope for increasing cooperation in the investment domain within the framework of changing the state plan into a digital one.

The president said that Egypt launched during the past years initiatives in the fields of communications and information technology to boost IT industries, said the spokesman.

Richard, for his part, expressed his company's keenness on boosting investments in the Egyptian market, in line with the president's IT advancement plans, to create more job opportunities.

