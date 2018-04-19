Malawi: Increased Child Prostitution in Mzuzu City Worries Police

Mzuzu — Mzuzu Police Station has expressed concern over proliferation of children in and around bars and night clubs in the city's township for commercial sex.

In an interview Wednesday with Malawi News Agency, Mzuzu Police Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo said police have since launched a public campaign on child protection to create awareness on dangers of child prostitution.

The development comes as the police together with department of social welfare rescued five girls involved in prostitution around popular clubs at the city's old town in January this year.

"In this campaign, we are targeting several groups of people like bar and rest house owners, parents and learners in schools," Tembo said.

He said the conduct is putting the children, mostly aged between 13 and 17, at risk of contracting HIV, a virus that causes AIDS.

District Social Welfare Office responsible for Mzimba North and Mzuzu City is monitoring the rescued girls, has commended Mzuzu Police for the campaign to ensure protection of children's rights.

District Social Welfare Officer responsible for Mzuzu City and Mzimba North Edward Chisanga said it appears most girls are inducted into prostitution by some women sex workers with intentions to exploit the minors.

He said there was positive outcome from the counseling it conducted with both the rescued girls and their parents as most of them had gone back to school.

"We managed to unite the rescued girls with their families and provided counseling. We also advised the girls to go back to school.

"One of the girls fled from home and is back into prostitution while three others have gone back to school. The other one is yet to go back to school but is being monitored," Chisanga pointed out.

According to 2013 UN statistics, 35 million people globally are living with HIV and AIDS and 6,300 people are infected with the virus on daily basis.