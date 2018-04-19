Mzuzu — Newly promoted, TN Stars have assured soccer lovers to anticipate good results as the team is geared to withstand the pressure of playing in the country's top flight, TNM Super League.

In an interview on Wednesday with Malawi News Agency from Mzuzu, TN stars coach, Meke Mwase said the team has not left any stoned unturned as they had intensive preparations during the off season and believes that his charges are ready to fight for honors in the elite league.

He disclosed that the team has maintained the same squad which earned the promotion into the top League besides engaging some seasoned players to help the team to withstand the pressure that may arise as the season progresses.

"We are relying on the players that ensured the team to be promoted into the TNM Super League, but we have taken on board some players such as Ian Chinyama and Tizgowere Kumwenda whom they have jelled well with the old players and we hope that our fans will enjoy watching us play," Mwase hoped.

The coach has confirmed engaging the services of last year's Simama Premiere League top goal scorer, Tonic Viyuyi as a way of sharpening their front force.

"I should say that Tonic has been with us since we started our preparations and we are satisfied with what we have seen in him and we are looking forward for him to prove his worthiness to the team, "he said.

Chinyama was formerly of Nyasa Big Bullets before being loaned to Wizard Football Club while Kumwenda was at Blue Eagles.

TN stars had a bad start of the season at home when they were beaten 1-4 to Blue Eagles on Saturday.