19 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: GEMMAP a Solution to Disasters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mphatso John Sam

Blantyre — The second phase of the Geological Mapping and Mineral Assessment Project (GEMMAP) which government has rolled out this month is said to be a solution to disaster risk impact.

Recently the Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima toured houses in Ntandire, Lilongwe and ordered the demolition of some of the houses in the area because they were prone to disasters.

Geological Survey Project Coordinator, Kondwani Dombola told Malawi News Agency in an interview on Tuesday that through the project they would produce geohazards maps of Malawi which indicate areas which are prone to geohazards (natural disasters) and areas which are not.

Dombola said the maps would help people to decide on where to do construction, whether road construction, buildings and all other types of infrastructure.

"Earthquakes are geohazards, which are caused by faulting of the cluster and areas where there are faults are prone to earthquakes. The maps indicate the areas which have active faults and where there are active faults, people are not allowed to construct around that area," Dombola said.

Dombola further said that people were not allowed to construct around Soche Mountain in Blantyre because the slope is unstable and in case of landslides, rocks move from the top of the hills down to where people have constructed their houses.

In Malawi, the common natural disasters are earthquakes and landslides and according to the department of natural disasters, there is no report in Malawi indicating as to whether the country encountered volcano and mudflows.

The second phase of GEMMAP which started this month and is expected to cover Chitipa, Karonga and Nkhatabay Districts between the months of April and July, thereafter Rumphi and Mzimba between August and November this year, is aimed at finding out the type of minerals and rocks the country has and their significance.

The first phase of survey covered Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Mwanza and Neno Districts in 2017. Government through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining is implementing the project with support from the French Government.

Malawi

Vendors Using Body Corpse-Embalming Chemicals to Preserve Fish

If you ever bought Chambo on the streets in Lilongwe, chances are that a toxic and dangerous chemical used in embalming… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.