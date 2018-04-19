Ghana Is an Ideal Place to Invest, Conduct Profitable Business--President Akufo-Addo

press release

Investors and business leaders from the United Kingdom (UK) have been assured of the potential of Ghana as an ideal place in the West Africa region and on the continent to invest in and conduct profitable business.

Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who gave the assurance in a keynote address he delivered at the 2nd edition of the UK-Ghana Investment Summit, organised by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce in London on Tuesday, told the gathering that his government was focused on establishing a business-friendly economy that attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to exploit Ghana's great potential on mutually satisfactory terms.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that investments were protected by law in Ghana and that the rule of law in Ghana was not a slogan, but an operating principle of state development.

President Akufo-Addo said his government was bent on bringing greater dignity and wealth to millions of Ghanaians by participating in the global market place, not on the basis of the exports of raw materials, but on the basis of things produced. "We want to build a Ghana beyond aid. I believe very strongly that Ghana is on the cusp of a new, bold beginning, which will repudiate the recent culture of failure," he stressed.

He said his Government had the firm conviction that the private sector's role in the development and transformation of Ghana's economy was crucial, noting "it is the very essence of our economic philosophy and has been so for 70 odd years."

He indicated that in accelerating this philosophy, his administration had, over the past 15 months in office, put in place measures needed to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the business environment in the country.

The President said these policy actions and the normalization of the power (electricity supply) situation in Ghana had resulted in the growing stability of the macro-economy and the cedi, a decline in interest rates, reduction in inflation and the abolition of nuisance taxes aimed at shifting the focus of the economy from taxation to production.

He said the effective economic policies put in place had ensured that the fiscal deficit, which stood at 9.5% at the end of 2016, had been reduced to 5.6% at the end of 2017,and projected to go down to 4.5% in 2018 while inflation had declined from 15.6% at the end of 2016 to 10.4% at the end of March this year, and was expected to decline even further to an end-of-year single digit target of 8.9%, with an increased economic growth from 3.6% in 2016 to 8.5% in 2017.

President Akufo-Addo said these appropriate interventions, had also led to the revival of the Ghanaian industry from a growth rate of negative 0.5% in 2016 to 17.7% in 2017.

Furthermore, he said, Government had implemented specific measures which were leading Ghana and her economy into the new digital age.

He mentioned the introduction of an e-business registration system, a paperless port clearance system, a digital addressing system, a mobile interoperability system and a national identification card system, all of which, he said, were designed to formalize the Ghanaian economy, reduce the cost of doing business and facilitate interaction between businesses and their clients, particularly in a technology-driven era, where connectivity through digital services was an important element in achieving competitiveness.

President Akufo-Addo identified infrastructural development as a key challenge of Ghana's economy, like many other economies in Africa, and that Government had embarked on an aggressive public-private-partnership programme to attract investment in the development of both the country's road and railway infrastructure.

He expressed the hope that with a solid private sector participation, a modern railway network could be developed with strong production centre linkages and with the potential to connect to Burkina Faso to the north, Cote d'Ivoire to the west and Togo, to the east, adding that British technology and expertise would be very welcome in this area.

The President disclosed that several other projects, including roads, water transport, industry, manufacturing, agriculture, petroleum and gas, renewable energy, the exploitation of Ghana's mineral wealth of bauxite, iron ore and gold, and the ICT sector, which were being structured to attract private sector financing.