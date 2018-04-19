Liberia: Ghana Ready to Support Liberia in Development Initiatives--Dr Bawumia

press release

The Vice President of Liberia, H.E. Jewel Cianeh Howard Taylor, on Monday, paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The purpose of the visit was to learn from Ghana's development experience, explore ways to share knowledge and ideas on how to develop Liberia and the sub-region as a whole, and explore the possibility of engaging the services of retired Ghanaian doctors and teachers to help strengthen the capacity of Liberian institutions.

The visit is expected to further enhance relations between Ghana and Liberia to help meet the aspirations of the citizens of the two countries.

In his remarks, Vice President Bawumia pledged the readiness of Ghana to share her development experiences with Liberia and the willingness to lend a hand to her West African neighbour as she sought to move on from the devastating war a few years ago.

Citing the challenges that the Akufo-Addo government faced when it assumed office about 15 months ago and the strides that had been made since then, Vice President Bawumia assured H.E. Taylor that the fortunes of Liberia could be turned around with dedication and hard work.

He noted that Issues of stabilizing the macro economy, restoring business confidence and making the education curriculum relevant to the needs of the people of Liberia should be the key concerns of the Liberian Government while ensuring value addition to agricultural products and a policy of infrastructure development and industrialization would also be vital in providing jobs for the youth.

On her part, Vice President Taylor expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Ghana for Ghana's support during the war period and even after, when a large number of refugees were hosted at Buduburam in the Central Region, declaring, "Ghana has become like home to us."