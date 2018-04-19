Malawi: Three People Sentenced to Six Years for Burglary

Ntcheu, April 19, 2018. Ntcheu First Grade Magistrate's court has sentenced three people to six years each for burglary and theft.

Deputy Police Publicist, Andrew Kamanga identified the three as Wedson January 41, Jackson Kathumba 34, and Billy Ng'ambani 29.

He said state prosecutor Evance Kantukule told court that the incident happened on the night of November 16 to 17, 2017 at Senzani trading centre where the three broke and entered into the house of Sergeant Balekani Nyondo of Senzani unit.

Kamanga said the three stole items including two cell phones, one DVD player and one mountain bicycle valued at K 250,000.

"As this was not enough the three suspects returned on yet another "test of the eagle" operation where they targeted another officer's house for the same mode of operation," Kantukule told the court.

The three are said to have successfully broke and entered into the house of Levison Banda of the same police unit on the night of February 28 to March 1, 2018 and went away with Ecco plasma screen 32 inches, DVD player and Subwoofer valued at K 390,000.00.

The prosecutor told the court that the deal broke loose when one of the suspects after the operation wanted to board a bus at Kangankundi bus stage which is almost a kilometre away from Senzani trading centre.

He explained that when he met a police officer who was coming from official duties and failed to account for the plasma screen and other items he was carrying and was arrested on the spot.

Kantukule said Investigations carried out by the police led to the recovery of all the stolen items from the two houses and the other two suspects were also arrested.

He asked the court to consider giving the convicts a worthwhile sentence saying targeting police officers for such criminal acts was bad since they sacrifice their time in serving the communities.

"This practice will have a negative impact on execution of duties by police officers in rural areas who can no longer sacrifice their time to serve communities for fear of such practices and the public is likely to suffer," Kantukule observed.

First Grade Magistrate, Chrispine Sachuluka said the suspects need to be taught a lesson for what they did saying their act was unwelcome in society.

He sentenced them to 72 months imprisonment with hard labour.

January hails from Mponda village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka, Kathumba hails from Msolo village in the area of TA Kachindamoto in Dedza and Ng'ambani hails from Phingo village in the area of TA Chanthunya in Balaka district.