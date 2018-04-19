Ghana: GOC Fined for Filing Defence Late

An Accra labour court yesterday fined the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Gh¢1,000 for filing its defense late in the case involving the "unlawful dismissal" and assault of its Project Officer Mr Erasmus Kwaw.

The trial judge, Lorenda Owusu, awarded the cost against the GOC after hearing submissions from the counsel of the plaintiff, Simon Animley.

Mr Animley told the court GOC had filed its statement of defence belatedly after the mandatory 14 days had expired.

The plaintiff filed a motion for judgement in default of defence last month before the GOC, acting through its lawyer Peter Zwennes filed its defence statement.

A former Project Officer of the GOC Erasmus Kwaw sued the GOC for wrongful termination of appointment in late January, 2018.

In a writ of summons issued at an Accra High Court on January 26, 2018, the plaintiff sought a declaration that the termination of his appointment was wrongful or unlawful; damages for wrongful or unlawful termination of employment; payment of $1300 per diem allowance for a trip to Botswana in 2014 and payment of $2,100 per diem allowance for a trip to Glasgow in 2014.

In his Statement of Claim, Mr Kwaw avers that on March 17, 2017, the president of the defendant in the company of some unknown men barged into his office and verbally assaulted him.

He states that on or about July 28, 2018, Ben Nunoo Mensah instructed one Nana Mankatta to collect the keys to his office and change his door locks.

Mr Kwaw who was also the PRO of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) avers further that he received a letter on August 24, 2017 by the president, Ben Nunoo Mensah terminating his appointment with the defendant effective August 30, 2017.

Mr Kwaw has also petitioned the Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to re-open investigations into the case of verbal assault he reported separately at the Ministry's Police Station and the Nima Divisional Command following the attack on him at the GOC office on March 17, 2017.