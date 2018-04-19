19 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Presidential Decree Approving Deal On Scientific Cooperation With EU

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree number no. 83/2018, approving an agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between Egypt and the European Union (EU).

The deal sets out the terms and conditions of Egypt's participation in the Partnership on Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA) whose agreement was inked on October 27, 2017 in Brussels.

The decree was published in the official gazette out Thursday.

The PRIMA is an EU joint program focusing on the development and application of solutions for food systems and water resources in the Mediterranean basin.

