Ghana: Youth Coordinator Calls for Calm in Australia Visa Storm

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Youth Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Olla Williams, has called on Ghanaians to be circumspect in dealing with the Commonwealth Games visa scandal.

He said if sports was given a negative image, it could go a long way to discourage the youth from participating in it.

He said sports has many advantages for the nation and the citizens, so it must be taken very serious to motivate the young to be engaged in it.

According to Mr Williams who is popularly known for his exploits in sports organisation in schools and colleges, Ghana did not excel at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but there is still a bright future.

He named young athletes like Hor Halute, Martha Bissah, Flings Owusu Agyapong, Sean Sarfo

Antwi, Desmond Aryee, Ida Mensah and others as athletes that suggest that the future of athletics is bright.

Mr Williams identified Ghana's problem with sports development as the failure to plan well, saying, "when one fails to plan well, the decisions taken goes to affect the people."