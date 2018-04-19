Ghana: Avnash Industries Launches 'Lafia' Cooking Oil

Avnash Industries Ghana Limited has launched its second brand of vegetable cooking oil with rich nutritional properties for healthy food in the northern region of Ghana.

The product, known as 'Lafia', is available in 25-litre jerricans only, and is suitable to offer best value to bulk oil users for cooking assorted food items.

A refined deodorised Palm oil fortified with vitamin A, Lafia brand has been processed and packaged whilst adhering to international quality control standards.

With the tag line "Happy Times" Lafia is expected to make in-roads into every home in the country more especially in the three northern regions of the country, the cooking oil is locally manufactured at the 500MT per day capacity edible oil refinery located near the Tema Harbour in Tema.

Head of Marketing of Avnash, David Adikah speaking at the launch explained that, the company developed the vegetable cooking oil to ensure healthy lifestyles of the Ghanaian population and make cooking exciting as consumers enjoy the benefits of a quality product.

"Avnash is introducing this brand strategically in the three regions of Northern Ghana. The product will be available for sale in Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and the rest of the key towns of Northern Ghana in two weeks as the company embarks on a roadshow to introduce the brand to consumers and educate them on the need to patronise Ghana made products and the health benefits of using wholesome and quality edible oil products," he said.

This product, he explained, was specially refined and packaged for the good people of the savanna belt of the country. This resonates with the messaging; "This Is Our Own".

The selection of the green jerrican, he explained was to identify with the colour of the savanna region of Ghana which is where Lafia is exclusively available for sale "and has been widely accepted by all."

Mr Adikah indicated that, the product which is being produced with same ingredients with high nutritional properties has the same quality as the company's flagship product 'Golden Drop Vegetable Cooking oil'.

He indicated that the product is produced under hygienic conditions as the Avnash oil refinery is ISO 22000 certified.

Avnash Industries Ghana Limited ("Avnash"), incorporated in 2001, is Ghana's most formidable agro-industrial processing company with roots to the country's founding days in the 1960s.