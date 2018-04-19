Ghana: 3 More Ex-Ministers Report to CID

Three more ex-ministers of the former Mahama-led administration yesterday reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, to answer questions on allegations of receipt of double salaries while in office.

They are Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, former Minster of Transport, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Mr Rahid Pelpuo, MP for Wa Central and former Minister of State in charge of Public-Private Partnership, and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, former Central Regional Minster, and ex MP for Mfantseman West.

The former ministers, who reported at the Financial Forensic Unit (FFU) of the CID, in the company of their lawyer, Mr Victor Kojogah Adawdu, around 10:15a.m, wrote their statements.

Lawyer Adawudu said his clients were being questioned for stealing, adding that they would respond after investigations.

He said his clients have done no wrong in the double salaries allegation.

It would be recalled that three former ministers reported at the CID on Tuesday to answer similar questions.

It was reported that nine appointees in the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration, who doubled as ministers or deputies and MPs were alleged to have received double salary while they were in office.

Initially, 25 of them were alleged to be involved in the 'scam', but the number has been reduced to nine by the CID.

The Minority MPs, meanwhile, have refuted the allegations, describing it as an attempt by the government, through the CID to silence them on the failings of the government.

"We repeat for emphasis that there has been no wrongdoing on our part. The NDC Minority stands ready to submit to the highest standards of accountability," the opposition lawmakers said in a press conference addressed by their spokesperson on Finance, Casiel Ato Forson in Accra Tuesday April 10, 2018.

Four of the accused former appointees were reported to have earlier appeared before the CID to assist in the investigation.

Some of the former appointees on the list included Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, former Ningo Prampram MP, E.T. Mensah, former Greater Accra Regional Minister and Kpone Katamanso MP, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo,

The rest are former Deputy Northern Regional Minister, and Sagnarigu MP, A.B.A Fuseini, Elembele MP, and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah.