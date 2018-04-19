Ghana: Eight Remanded in Connection With Amasaman Riot

Five suspects, arrested at Katapor near Amasaman, in the Ga West municipality, for allegedly attacking police personnel and vandalising police vehicle, have been remanded in prison custody by the Amasaman Circuit Court yesterday.

Also remanded in prison were Torgbui Adama, a herbalist, and two others, for threat of death with a gun.

The five rioters, Kobby Mensah,39,Noah Megbenu,30,Edo Sako,55,Paa Nii Doe,39, and Mary Ezor,22, the herbalist, and the two others, will appear on April 25.

It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Times, April 17, 2018, edition, reported that there was pandemonium at Katapor, near Amasaman, when angry youth attacked the herbalist, police patrol team and vandalised a police vehicle, last Sunday evening.

They vandalised the vehicle of the police patrol team, and pelted the police with stones, when they arrived to rescue the herbalist ,Togbe Agama, who had been attacked by some youth.

The five people, including a woman, who was reported to have bitten the hand of a policeman, were arrested by the police in connection with the riot.

It was reported that the police received information from Togbe Agama at about 7:30pm, April 15, that there was blackout at the area and went to switch on his generator.

While on his compound, the herbalist heard loud banging on his gate and when he went to open the gate two motorcycle riders and another pillion rider, threw stones at him till he fell, and was rushed to the Amasaman Hospital, and the riders absconded.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that when the Pokuase police patrol team went to Katapor to rescue Torgbui Agama, the angry youth hurled stones at them and destroyed the windscreen of their vehicle.

The team called for reinforcement from the Amasaman Divisional Command, and the situation was brought under control.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that there had been series of confrontations between Togbe Agama and the youth in the area for some time now.

It is alleged that the youth claimed they did not know the source of his wealth and that he fired gunshots in the area.

The Amasaman Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Francis Yiribaare told the Ghanaian Times that calm had been restored to the area.