West Africa: GAA Launches Ecowas U-20 Champs

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has launched the first edition of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) U-20 athletics championships, slated to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium from June 20-25.

Under the theme "Unity through sports," the GAA is holding the event in partnership with Just Because Fitness.

The 3-day competition which involves all 15 countries from the West African sub-region is geared towards the promotion of peace and regional integration amongst member states.

The Games also provides a platform for interaction and exchange of ideas amongst the youth of the participating countries.

The launch attracted some of the embassies of the 15 participating countries including Togo, Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.

This will be the second time Ghana is hosting an ECOWAS competition having last hosted the ECOWAS Games in 2012 which was won by Ghana with 37 medals, followed by Nigeria with 35 medals and Senegal with seven medals.

Launching the championship, the Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Majeed Bawa, expressed Ghana's readiness to host the event that brings together the 15-strong nations of the West African sub region together to unite, share and compete on a common platform.

He said Ghana has a rich history of hosting previous sub regional competitions and other continental competitions, such as the ECOWAS Games in 2012 and is in a good position to emerge the best.

"Hor Halutie captured the imagination of the world when she became the only African to make the final of the women's 100m final at the just ended Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia."

"Rafiatu Nuhu was the only Ghanaian to have made the final of the girls 400m final at the Commonwealth Youth Games at Bahamas 2017."

"Cape Coast 2018 will be a great opportunity for us as a nation to unite and display our rich cultural heritage to the world and to display the bond of peace that exists amongst us West Africans.

Present at the function were Secretary General of the GAA Mr Bawah Fuseini, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Musah Superio, Mr Agbo Kitcher, past president of the Athletes Association of Ghana and other GAA Executives.