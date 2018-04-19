Ghana: GPHA Signs MOU With Diamond Cement

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diamond Cement at Tema, to construct a port at Kedzi in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

Director General of GPHA, Mr Paul Asare Ansah, said that the initiative was part of government's commitment to widening and strengthening the various sectors of the economy, of which the construction of ports and harbours would not be left out.

He said that authorities of Diamond Cement, located at Aflao, in the Volta Region, found it necessary to collaborate with government to build port infrastructure, to facilitate importation of raw materials.

Mr Ansah said the project if completed would help to reduce the cost of importation and movement of raw materials by the factory, which was being done through the port of Lome, in Togo.

He commended Diamond Cement for respecting the law and going through all the due processes in its production process.

Mr Ansah, however, warned other factory operators, who were seeking to develop other port infrastructure along the coast, outside the master plan of the GPHA.

General Manager of Diamond Cement, Mr Tati Rama Rao, expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for its support for the factory since 1991.

Dufia of Kedzi, Togbe Joachim Acolatse V, lauded the GPHA-Diamond Cement initiative, and expressed optimism that the project would create employment for Ghanaians, particularly people in the Keta municipality.