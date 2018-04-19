Ghana: 13 in Trouble for Writing WASSCE for Candidates

Thirteen persons are in the grips of the Oda District Police Command for allegedly writing the ongoing West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), for some candidates of PLACID International School, a private senior high school (SHS), at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

The suspects, made up of university and third year SHS students were arrested on Tuesday April 17, 2018, by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) officer in-charge of the centre, Mr. Peasah Asare.

They are Suzzette Lamprey, 19, a level 100 student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Christella Agyepong, 18, a level 100 student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Isabella Anning, 18, level 100 KNUST student, Joyce Assabil , 21, level 100 University of Energy and Natural Resources student and Agyei Elias, 22, level 200 student of the University of Professional Studies .

The rest are Adjoh Wisdom, 20 years, level 400, University of Professional Studies, Anim Ansah, 22, level 100 student of the University of Ghana ,Legon, Antwi David, 19, a level 100 University of Professional Studies student, Desmond Agbesi, 26, a former student of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The others are, Nyamekye Patience, 19, Eugenia Obeng Boateng, 20 , Darko Kelvin, 18, and Annor Darkwah Prince, 22, are all students of First Star International School in Accra.

Confirming the incident to Ghanaian Times, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ebenezer Tetteh, cautioned other individuals who had the intention of writing the ongoing exams for the students, to rescind their decision, because the police in collaboration with WAEC had put measures in place to wipe out malpractices at the various examination centres.