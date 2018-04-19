Ghana: We Support Creation of Oti Region - Togbe Gabusu Vi

The Gbi Traditional Area, led by Togbega Gabusu VI has reiterated that, they are in support of the creation of a new region out of the existing Volta Region, to include the Hohoe Municipal Assembly.

He was addressing a news conference at Hohoe where he lamented the machinations of some individuals from northern Volta Region, from which the Oti Region, was to be created, to exclude Hohoe Municipal Assembly from the new region.

Togbega Gabusu said individuals who want to serve their parochial interest were scheming to have the area excluded despite the fact that the Gbi people (Hohoe indigenes) had earlier petitioned both the President, the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Integration and the Brobbey Commission in support of the new region and the inclusion of Gbi Traditional Area.

"Despite our efforts there are clear indications to sideline the delegation from Gbi Traditional Area, during public fora at both Nsuta at Buem and Ho by the Brobbey Commission," he said.

Narrating the incident at Nsuta on January 20, 2018, Togbega Gabasu said the entourage from Gbi Traditional Area, went there to solidarise with their kinsmen from northern Volta Region in support of creating a new region only to be subjected to brutal manhandling while officials from the area looked on unconcern.

"It was with much difficulty that I was allowed entry together with Togbe Lo I, from Wli Traditional Area, but I was denied the opportunity of making my presentation," he said, adding those who did not petition the President on the creation of the new region must not be heard.

Togbega Gabasu made it clear that those fighting to get Hohoe out of the new region were out to deny the area, a municipal status and also a constituency, adding that, the municipality was the child of both the Hohoe District Assembly and the Hohoe District Council which was established by the Local Government (Hohoe District Council) (Establishment) Instrument 1978 (L.l.11182).

He explained that at the time the Hohoe District Council was being created, Santrofi, Lolobi, Akpafu, and Gbi traditional areas were instrumental in its formation with Likpe Traditional Area, later joining after initially boycotting the move.

Togbega Gabasu said, it was also pertinent to note that those fighting for the exclusion of Gbi Traditional Area have in their mischief ended up taking out Ewe Traditional Areas from the proposed region saying, "in other words the Alavanyo, Gbledi, Wli, Fodome and Gbi traditional areas will not be part of the new region."

Meanwhile, in another development, Nana Akoto Masakyi II has disassociated the Lolobi Traditional Area from petitioners to create a new region in the Volta Region.

In a letter addressed to the Brobbey Commission and copied to the Ghanaian Times, Nana Masakyi stated that it had become imperative to inform the Commission about their stance as a result of news making rounds in the media that the Lolobi Traditional Area endorsed the petition championed by the Paramount Chief of the Krachi Traditional Area, Nana Mprah Besemung, together with other chiefs from eight districts in the northern part of the Volta Region for the creation of the Oti Region.

"I however, wish to emphasise that, I, Nana Akoto Masakyi, and my sub-chiefs and elders have neither participated in any meeting nor have we sanctioned or signed any petition for or against the creation of a new region," he stated.