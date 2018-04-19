Ghana: Bradford University Ready to Partner Ghanaian Technical Universities

The Vice Chancellor of Bradford University, Professor Brain Cantor says the University is ready to partner technical universities in Ghana to provide a cutting-edge education to Ghanaians.

Professor Cantor said the partnered universities would have the opportunity to be part of a global technology network known as the World Technology University Network (WTUN).

Professor Cantor was speaking in Accra on Monday when he led a delegation of academics from the University to interact with prospective students and universities with the aim of developing links with Ghana.

He said the network was committed to undertaking cutting-edge, challenge-led research with direct benefits to people and society and provide quality education for the next generation of global citizens who would be able to respond to challenges.

He indicated that technical universities have the tool to address challenges confronting the world.

Prof. Cantor said students from Ghana would benefit from a scholarship package of 3500 pounds for a year.

He explained that the scholarship was a discount on any course for both undergraduate and master's students.

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah bemoaned the rate at which Ghanaian students exit the country to study abroad.

This, according to him, had left a huge gap within Ghana's educational system saying it was affecting the economic growth of the country.

He said the flow traffic of students had not been as expected as "we have more students and teachers moving to Europe and America more that into Ghana."

He said out of an estimated number of 20 students that go to Europe, only one or two Europeans come to Ghana adding that the Europeans come to Ghana for a maximum of three weeks as compared to Ghanaians who stay in Europe for a maximum of six years.

Prof. Yankah urged Ghanaian students and Europeans to disregard the notion that African education has nothing to offer as compared to foreign education.