Ghana: 10-Man Inter Allies PIP XI Wonders

A ten-man Inter Allies side managed to snatch victory from the jaws of Techiman Eleven Wonders with a 1-0 win in their week eight Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter at the Tema Stadium, yesterday.

Abdul Hamzah fetched the vital goal in the 57th minute with a header from close range after a corner was deflected to his path.

Allies' defender Samuel Akele David fouled his marker advancing on goal and received an outright dismissal in the 25th minute.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the home side maintained their dominance throughout the game, leaving the visitors with very few opportunities.

Wonders only chance of note came in the dying minutes of the first half when Alex Asamoah's right footed drive at the edge of the box was saved by a very alert Inter Allies goalie, Kwame Bash.

Allies responded with a swift counter attacking football in additional time of the first half but Richmond Lamptey's strike went inches off the goal post.

Both teams settled for a very entertaining second half with the home side dictating the pace and kept Wonders defenders on edge.