Ghana: 'Inclusive Devt Promotes Transparency'

Director-General of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Professor Victor Kwame Agyemang, has noted that inclusive development will promote transparency and accountability.

He said it would also enhance team work through collaboration between government, civil society and the private sector.

Prof Agyemang, who was speaking at a day's workshop aimed at sharing knowledge on partnership arrangement for inclusive development in Accra said there was the need for a more socially inclusive approach to generate economic growth in the country.

It brought together more than 50 participants and was held on the theme "Partnership arrangements as strategic action for inclusive development: practice and outcome."

Prof Agyemang said that including the marginalised in the development agenda would enable them contribute to development.

This, he also said had the capability of bridging the gap between the marginalised and persons who have been included in the development agenda.

"Generally, development fails when government neglects the needs of the marginalised, yet too often, countries undertake development policies and programmes in response to donor demands or private sector interests at the cost of citizen involvement resulting in ineffective developmental projects," Prof Agyeman added.

He stressed the need for small holder farmers to be included in decision-making processes that affect their livelihood.

Prof Agyemang said access to interventions of partnership arrangements would provide farmers with better access to capital, markets and technical capacity building needed to increase their income and promote productivity.

Dr Charity Osei Amponsah, a research scientist at CSIR indicated that to broaden understanding on the promotion of inclusive partnership, a research project christened 'Partnership Arrangement as Strategic Action for Development: Practice and Outcome' was instituted by the Wageningen University in the Netherlands, CSIR-Science and Technology Policy Research (STEPRI) and the University of Ghana.

The project, she said, sought to generate insights on the intensions and the actual enactment of inclusiveness by partnerships.

Dr Amponsah explained that, using a mixed method, the project has studied four different project-based partnership arrangements within the cocoa, cassava and soy bean value chain.

According to her, preliminary analyses on the different partnership processes, the created opportunity structure, small holder agency and empowerment outcomes had been generated from the case studies.