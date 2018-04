The Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo is hosting a temporary exhibition of 300 artifacts from the era of Queen… Read more »

Bogdanov and Nasr also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa taking into consideration the outcome of the latest Arab Summit held in Saudi Arabia, it added.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ehab Nasr the Syrian crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli settlement issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday 18/4/2018.

