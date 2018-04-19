Ethiopia: Parliament Approves the Appointment of Ministers

The House of Peoples' Representatives unanimously approved the appointment of 16 ministers presented by Prime Minister Doctor Abiy Ahmed today.

Among the 16 appointees, 10 of them are newly promoted while another six ministers were reshuffled to new positions.

Earlier, the House approved proclamation 1084/ 2018 which provided for the formation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources.

Prime Minister Abiy told the House that his cabinet was selected with a major objective of swiftly addressing the demands from the public in an organized manner and to ensure economic and reasonable utilization of public finance and other resources.

The reshuffle of federal government ministers is part of the reform process to overcome the public grievance through fighting corruption and nepotism, Prime Minister Abiy said.

He said that the newly appointed ministers are expected to immediately start their duties in their respective ministries by consulting with their management and operational staff.

Here is the list of ministerial appointments - approved by the parliament today:

Shiferaw Shigutie Minister of Agriculture and Livestock resource

Sirag Fegessa Minister of Transport

Dr. Hirut Woldemariam- Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Teshome Toga - Minister of Public Enterprises

Umer Hussien - Authority of Customs and Revenue Director-General (with the rank of minister)

Uba Mohamed - Minister of Information and Communication Technology

Dr. Ambachew Mekonen- Minister of industry

Motuma Mekassa - Minister of Defense

Fozia Amin - Minister of Culture and Tourism

Ahmed Shide - Minister of Government Communication Affairs Office

Jantirar Abay - Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Melese Alemu - Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas

Birhanu Tsegaye - Attorney General (with the rank of minister)

14 Yalem Tsegay- Women and Children Affairs Minister

Melaku Alebel - Minister of Trade

Dr. Amir Aman - Minister of Health