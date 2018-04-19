19 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rick Ross Gives Kenyan Fan Gangster Clap Back Over 'False Demands' Rumours

By Chad Kitundu

American hip hop star Rick Ross, who will perform for the first time in Kenya next weekend, has had enough of the rumors about his exorbitant demands which have been peddled on social media.

The Devil Is A Lie rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to clap back on a Kenyan fan who lectured him over alleged demands he made in order to perform in the country.

The fan further told Rick Ross to make sure he lives to Kenyan expectations because if he doesn't Khaligraph will tear him apart.

@RickRoss you are not the president your demands are too high but make sure you live to our expectations coz if don't @KHALIGRAPH will tear you apart #GainWithXtianDela

-- DJ PSKRATCH™ (@PSKRATCH1) April 17, 2018

Rick Ross did not take the claims lightly and minced no words with the fan, telling him off over what he termed as false demands.

@PSKRATCH1 U sound just as stupid as whoever told your stupid ass those false demands. #Kenya https://t.co/Fv4wfPq3On

-- Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) April 17, 2018

Organisers of the event slated for Carnivore on April, 28 have also denied the claims that the rapper demanded for, among other things, a helicopter and 3,500 bottles of premium alcohol.

