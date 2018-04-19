Nigeria: Davido Donates N15m to Airport Staff for Surgery

A female worker at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, became a beneficiary of N15 million from popular musician, Davido, who donated the sum to offset her medical bills.

The 'IF' and 'FIA' hits maker posted the video on his Instagram Story @davidoofical to share the joy of being appreciated after the surgery was successful.

"Aaww I paid for the surgery of a lady that works at the airport and they did this to thank ME! SO CUTE!"

In the video, some of the airport staff held placards with inscription that reads "OMO BABA OLOWO THANK YOU 15 MILLION NO BE JOKE ooo"

The name of the female colleague was not mentioned. (NAN)