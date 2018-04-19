Zimbabwe: Nigerian Singer Davido Arrives

Nigerian superstar Davido finally arrived in the country today after cancelling two scheduled performances in 2017.

Davido was welcomed by businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, who is working with a local promotions company for the show as well as musician Jah Prayzah.

A large convoy of luxury cars whisked the musician away and paraded around town for fans to see him.

Speaking at the airport, Davido quickly apologised for disappointing his fans twice and promised to deliver a good show.

"The first time I could not come because I had a show and I missed my connecting flight. The second time it was beyond my control and I want to apologise. I came here to repay and just give you guys a great show," said Davido.

More to follow...