East Africa: MYDAWA, Sanlam Insurance Partner to Offer Affordable Healthcare Products

MYDAWA has announced its partnership with Sanlam General Insurance to provide its medical cover policy holders with access to quality, convenient and affordable healthcare products on its portal.

The partnership also aims at eliminating insurance fraud; experienced by customers and insurance providers in the region. The move is highly beneficial to the insurer as it will lead to significant savings; as the MYDAWA e-health solution removes fraudulent and illegitimate claims; which have been an issue for the health Insurance industry and contributing to the losses to date. This will create an opportunity for growth that will facilitate for both higher profitability and stronger customer relations.

Speaking during the announcement, MYDAWA Managing Director, Tony Wood said that the use of technology in the provision of high quality and affordable healthcare through innovations such as MYDAWA will go a long way in ensuring that the highest quality medication is more accessible to Kenyans.

"This partnership is undoubtedly a huge step towards achieving better health outcomes for all," added Mr. Wood.

"Sanlam Insurance PLC is excited to partner with MYDAWA to reshape the Kenyan healthcare system by delivering value to our customers through the innovative solution." said Sanlam General Insurance CEO and Sanlam Kenya Acting CEO George Kuria.

"By leveraging on the platform provided by MYDAWA, we continue to deliver value to our customers by meeting their emerging needs in this era of the Internet of Things (IOT)." Kuria concluded.

To the Sanlam member, the collaboration will make it easier for them to access guaranteed quality and affordable healthcare through MYDAWA. It will also ensure that the customer's insurance cover last longer as the costs for their prescription medication will be on average 20% lower whilst maintaining the highest quality. The member will also benefit from a medical call centre.

on signals a new era of healthcare management and delivery in Kenya and a major step towards universal healthcare.