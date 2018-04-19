South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Water Bilateral With Nigeria

press release

South Africa, through the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), shared its expertise on the management of the resource with their Nigerian counterparts in Pretoria this week.

The gathering, held at the request of the Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), started at DWS's Head Offices in Waterbron Building on Tuesday, 17 April 2018 at 9h30 and will end on Thursday, 19 April 2018.

The Department acceded to a request from NIWRMC to undertake a technical study tour of South Africa to share water regulatory best practices. The other purpose is for both countries to exchange water governance strategies between them.

The specific areas of interest include Water Use Authorisation Process, Water Regulatory System, Dam Safety Office/Deputy Director Office, Corporate Services, Electronic Water Use Licence Application and Authorisation System (eWULAAS) and National Integrated Water Information System (NIWIS).

Also discussed were Water Tribunal processes, Water Use Licence Registration and Revenue Collection (WARMS) and the Water Billing System processes.

Several presentations were made by DWS officials on these matters.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation