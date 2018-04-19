Ethiopia: Top Water Penetrates Uprising Water Bottling Industry

The 68th bottled water brand, Top Natural Water, hits the local market, being purified and bottled by Abebe Dinku Water & Non-Alcoholic Beverages Factory with an investment of 273 million Br.

The new company will join the existing 67 water bottling companies in Ethiopia, an increase from three years ago with just 25 companies. Of these companies, the majority are located in the Oromia Regional State close to Addis Abeba, where they can access the most significant number of consumers in the country. These operational water bottling factories produce close to 3.5 billion bottles of water per year.

Established two years ago, the new water bottling company locates in Burayu, Oromia Regional State, 18km North West of Addis Abeba rests on 11,000sqm of land. The factory has a production capacity of purifying and packing 18,000 bottles of water an hour and 180,000lt a day with its 147 employees.

The company offers 0.35lt, 0.6lt, one litre, two litres, as well as 20lt of bottled waters. The purifying and bottling machine is procured from a Chinese company Newamstar, which specialises in machinery installation in bottled water producing plants and supplied equipment to international companies such as Coca-Cola and Nestle.

The construction was started two years ago, the project should have been completed sooner but a delay occurred due to foreign currency shortage, according to Abebe Diniku, general manager and founder of the Company, which is a sole proprietor company owned by Abebe previously engaged in tourism and a car rental business running AD Ethiopia Tours.

The owners are also looking at an expansion project which will boost its current production capacity to purify and pack 42,000 bottles an hour.

"Currently we are working on an installation of machinery," said Tewodros Eshetu, productions and technical director of the Company.

To avoid a shortage and ensures the quality of the water, the company has already manufactured and stocked water bottles along with their caps, according to Tewodros.

"We also collect and recycle the bottles to protect the environment from pollution," Tewodros said.

As a corporate social responsibility, the company pledges 0.2 cents from every bottle, which will be about 1.4 million Br in a year, to provide groundwater for the people living in water-scarce areas in Ethiopia, according to Shimelis Ajemma, marketing manager of the company.

For Majid Mohiuddin (PhD), researcher and lecturer at Addis Abeba University's (AAU) Centre of Environmental Sciences for over one and a half decade appreciates the initiative of the company to collect and recycle bottles.

"However, the factories have to use biodegradable products," he comments.

The company is waiting for the certification of the quality assessment from Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise and Food, Medicine, Health Care Administration & Control Authority (FMHACA).

To grant a certificate and to undergo a laboratory test, the Enterprises services cost water bottlers from 40,000 Br to 50,000 Br. The product must fulfil 54 parameters set as a standard during the laboratory test.

"Now the company is eyeing distribution in Addis Abeba and other regional towns, with a plan to export its products abroad," said Shimelis.