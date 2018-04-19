Ethiopia: Revolutionary Democrats Find Their Match

opinion

The EPRDF must be thanked for a smooth transfer of power. What remains is for it to act quickly and formulate policies in concert with peaceful opposition parties to envision the way forward, without emergency decrees, argues Teodros Kiros (PhD) (kiros@fas.harvard.edu), professor of philosophy at Berklee College of Music and Non-Resident Du Bois Fellow at Harvard University.

Many have called for the EPRDF to fulfil its promises and correct its previous wrongs wholeheartedly. Such a call had been for that of the release of prominent opposition figures and journalists from prison.

Fortunately, that was a call the ruling coalition heeded, dropping charges and setting prisoners free. But in the same week, the party would reinstate the state of emergency. Under the emergency decree, the right to assembly has been restricted, as well as the right to freedom of expression.

Worse, the Command Post's directive for the implementation of the state of emergency is not as detailed as it should be, leaving many points on what exactly entails being unlawful vague. An excellent example of this is the arrest of the recently freed activists over a flag they raised in a private home during a social event.

This is occurring while the only necessary and sufficient condition for moving the conversation forward and setting a peaceful end to this political crisis is the right to protest peacefully. That such a condition fails to be met is absurd and entirely undemocratic, especially coming from a party that refers to itself as "Revolutionary Democratic".

A revolutionary democrat would not stifle protestors demanding that there is equal opportunity for all and that there is good governance, however, the incumbents may disagree.

One of the criteria's many have called for is that Ethiopians must at all times be able to exercise their inalienable rights. They must be allowed to demand what they need publicly, by way of realising their situated reasoning power. Citizens must be entitled to demand that the institutions of the nation implement the promises that have been made to the public, specifically on the constitution.

It is not just feeding, clothing and sheltering the citizens that matter - although that is a big part of it - but allowing them free and fair elections, an independent court system and responsible law enforcers.

When the Ethiopian state fails to deliver in such areas, the unemployed youth and women, and the poverty-stricken elders must come to the streets and protest as often as is needed. This outcome should not surprise the party. It should instead provoke the party to act swiftly as it promised behind closed doors in its executive meetings.

The promise of revolutionary democracy to give Ethiopians equal opportunities inhabited by an energetic citizenry with a sense of belongingness is a political imperative. Unless this condition is realised, the protests will go on forever, as they are at the moment. No emergency decree or a sweat talking Prime Minister as the recently installed one can quelch the democratic appetites of desperate people. The anguish of the Ethiopian poor can be attended only when radical democracy becomes the new ethics and existence of an Ethiopia many dream of.

The ruling coalition must act quickly and formulate policies in concert with peaceful opposition parties of all sorts to envision the way forward without protests and emergency decrees. Let us win the Ethiopian people's hearts, particularly the angry youth, with reasoned dialogue as opposed to arrests that have reached over 1000, according to the Inquiry Board set up to monitor the Command Post.

Now that there is a new Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed (PhD), new dawn with a bright star seems to be shining in Ethiopia. Many of its citizenry on the streets, and in neighbourhoods await change.

Abiy's speech during his swearing-in as Prime Minister has indicated that there is a need for his party to begin thinking out of the box. It has added to the feeling of hopefulness for the future until, of course, he does not deliver on his promises and the people notice.

The party must be thanked for this smooth transfer of power - especially Hailemariam Desalegn, who wished to be called the former Prime Minister. It has listened to protests that had been rocking the nation and delivered a PM that seems to be able to work systematically with the EPRDF and serve as a moral and political educator.

It is the hope of many that Abiy would be genuinely empowered to forge a radically democratic Ethiopia, sufficiently confident to allow protesters to challenge it peacefully on the streets, until after their rights are respected, and economic opportunities are delivered.

The next Prime Minister must equip himself with this radical vision and educate and challenge EPRDF to deliver on promises in concert with the party which elected him and the protests on the ground as the language of democracy. But there is a long road to be walked between promises and the policy front, for which we have no choice but to wait and see in suspense.

