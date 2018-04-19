16 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Public Vow to Support PM in Bringing Peace, Dev't

Tagged:

Related Topics

Some participants who attended the public address by Prime Minister Abiy at the Millennium Hall yesterday have expressed their readiness to support the effort of the government to bring peace, unity and solidarity.

They further urged the public, federal and regional government officials, women, youth, religious leaders and other key stakeholders to join hands in maintaining and protecting peace in the country.

Among the participants, Haji Mohammed Alula from Tigray region said peace is everything and all stakeholders need to build peace and harmony among the people they represent.

"Development is possible only in an environment where there is sustained peace. Nothing can be achieved without peace. We must aspire for peace and teach about the value of peace," he added.

According to him, Ethiopia is a uniquely diverse country; and there is nothing that could balkanize Ethiopia. All should stand for peace and work hard to maintain and protect peace and unity."

A youth representative from Silte Zone of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region (SNNPR), Mustaf Tebarek promised that he will stand by the government to protect the peace of his country thereby strengthening the existing unity among the peoples.

He stressed that the government should work closely with youth by designing inclusive agenda that the youth can carry through.

Another participate from Gambela Region Thokhat Nhial Lual expressed his hope that the Prime Minister will do good things for his country by ensuring peaceful and comprehensive development.

"I believe that the Prime Minister will deliver good things to all the people of the country," he noted.

Lual added that the peace and unity of the country will be built on a very strong ground and we should discharge our responsibilities to maintain and protect the country.

Ethiopia

PM Abiy Ahmed Forms New Cabinet

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today formed his new cabinet members. The Prime minister presented sixteen names, of which… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2018 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.