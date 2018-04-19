Ethiopia: UN Commends Ethiopia's Contribution in Peacekeeping Efforts

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix commended Ethiopia's efforts in peacekeeping highest achievement.

State Minister, Hirut Zemene conferred today with the Under-Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Speaking to ENA, Jean-Pierre Lacroix said they have highlighted on the quality of peacekeeping operations between Ethiopia and United Nations.

He said "Ethiopia is a great contributor to peacekeeping; Ethiopia's peace keeping troops have outstanding record of discharging their duties with dignity and discipline, I want to thank the government for this."

Ethiopia is a key player in peacekeeping efforts, particularly very active in promoting the peace process in South Sudan, he added.

According to him, Ethiopia has also been playing great role in the Framework of the Revitalization of the South Sudanese Peace Process.

He said "I have earlier reiterated that this process of the revitalization of the South Sudanese peace process is strongly supported by the UN."

State Minister, Hirut Zemene has expressed her gratitude for the attention given by the UN Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations in Africa and elsewhere in the world on top of continued cooperation with Ethiopia.

Ethiopia had been playing constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region, she said that adding "Ethiopia considers peace and stability in the neighboring countries as her own."

She pointed out that the country would further strengthen its efforts to bring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa in general and in South Sudan in particular.

Ethiopia is one of the top peacekeeping force contributing countries to the UN with more than 8,500 peacekeepers on the ground, according to the UN.