Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz, Nandy Grilled By Communications Regulator Over 'Kissing' Post

Photo: Nairobi News

Posts that got Diamond Platnumz arrested.

Dar es Salaam — Artiste Nasseb Abdul popularly known as Diamond Plutinumz was on Thursday, April 19, 2018, grilled by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in connection with an indecent footage he had posted on social media.

In the video clip that went viral on Monday, April 17, Diamond Platnumz was seen kissing a female singer, Faustina Charles popularly known as Nandy.

Diamond Platnumz was briefly detained and interrogated by police on Tuesday and released on bail pending further investigations, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed.

And on Thursday, April 19, 2018, the two (Diamond Platnumz and Nandy) arrived at the TRCA's offices for grilling over the video.

Nandy arrived at TCRA's office, located along the Sam Nujoma Road in Dar es Salaam, at 11:48Am East African time while Diamond Platnumz came 27 minutes later.

Diamond Platnumz was escorted by Said Fella and some members of his management team.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, told the Parliament on Tuesday that Diamond could be indicted for going against the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (2010) and its recently endorsed regulations.