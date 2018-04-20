19 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz, Nandy Grilled By Communications Regulator Over 'Kissing' Post

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Posts that got Diamond Platnumz arrested.
By Raymond Kaminyoge

Dar es Salaam — Artiste Nasseb Abdul popularly known as Diamond Plutinumz was on Thursday, April 19, 2018, grilled by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in connection with an indecent footage he had posted on social media.

In the video clip that went viral on Monday, April 17, Diamond Platnumz was seen kissing a female singer, Faustina Charles popularly known as Nandy.

Diamond Platnumz was briefly detained and interrogated by police on Tuesday and released on bail pending further investigations, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed.

And on Thursday, April 19, 2018, the two (Diamond Platnumz and Nandy) arrived at the TRCA's offices for grilling over the video.

Nandy arrived at TCRA's office, located along the Sam Nujoma Road in Dar es Salaam, at 11:48Am East African time while Diamond Platnumz came 27 minutes later.

Diamond Platnumz was escorted by Said Fella and some members of his management team.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, told the Parliament on Tuesday that Diamond could be indicted for going against the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (2010) and its recently endorsed regulations.

Tanzania

Actress Agnes Masogange Passes Away After Short Illness

Popular video queen Agnes Gerald, alias Masogange, is no more. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.