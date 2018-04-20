Zimbabwe: Mukanya's Confidence in New Dispensation

Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo believes the new political dispensation will bring a bright future for country and create an economic turnaround that will see many Zimbabweans in the Diaspora coming back home.

Speaking after his arrival in the country from the United States on Wednesday night, the musician said positive prospects in the new Government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa attracted him back home after 14 years of absence.

"We all want good things for our country. I could not come back home because everything here looked bleak. I have been following developments in the new dispensation and I see a bright future. Everyone wants to be associated with positive development of their country. Those abroad want to come when the country gets better," said Mapfumo.

"I am happy to come and reunite with my fans because we have hope and it is something that we can celebrate about. I can foresee things changing for the better and I want to encourage all Zimbabweans to work together for the development of the country. I am a Zimbabwean willing to work with everyone else for the betterment of the country."

Mapfumo is in the country for his homecoming bira set for April 28 at the Glamis Arena. He will share the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Suluman Chimbetu, Gary Tight and Andy Muridzo.

Speaking about his expectations for the show, the musician said he foresees a grand reunion with fellow musicians and fans.

"I has been a long time since I performed here. I am happy with the reception I got here at the airport and I know we have a big event coming. It feels good to be back home and to reunite with fans, relatives and friends. I am really happy and optimistic about this homecoming bira. People should come for the bira and enjoy our good Zimbabwean music."

Mukanya will have a busy week as he attends to various family and professional engagements that have been lined up.