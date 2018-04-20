Nigeria: Boko Haram Incapable of Launching Organised Attacks - Govt

The minister of defence, Mansur Dan- Ali yesterday said the counter insurgency operations against Boko Haram has rendered the terrorist group incapable of launching organized attacks.

The minister who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin at the closing ceremony of the African Land Forces Summit called on African countries to learn from the strategies of Nigeria to curb the menace of terrorism.

He however noted that the successes in the fight against Boko Haram could not have been achieved without the effective collaboration between the Lake Chad Basin countries.

Dan Ali added that the strategies employed in curtailing Boko Haram resonate from well thought out strategy, commitment, good leadership, public support and cooperation of the Lake Chad Basin countries through the Multi National Joint Task Force.

He said, "Therefore collaboration in areas of training, exercises, operations and intelligence sharing is imperative for us to achieve results in safeguarding the African continent".

The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington who shared some of his experiences with the participants from 40 countries added that countries must always consider security, stability and prosperity if they are to succeed.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai revealed that Botswana would host the 7th African Land Forces Summit.