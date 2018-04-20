19 April 2018

Kenya: Why This Kenyan's Proposal to Magufuli Is Going Viral

By Mwende Kasujja

A Kenyan has made an offer to Tanzania's President John Magufuli and fellow countrymen seem to agree with him.

Owili tweeted Magufuli on Tuesday, asking him to sell Bongo maestro Diamond Platnumz to Kenyans and get Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as a free addition.

Other Kenyans hijacked Owili's proposal and offered other politicians as free top up to Tanzania.

Tweeps who seemed fed up with Kenyans politicians offered to trade a dozens of them just so that they could have Platnumz.

The proposal came after Diamond was arrested for sharing bedroom videos on his Insta Live, contrary to Magufuli's ban on posting explicit content on social media.

Hello @MagufuliJP Can you sell for us Diamond Platnumz for a million dollars we give you @kipmurkomen for free??

- LUO LEGEND (@owilijunior) April 17, 2018

Here are some of the responses to the tweet.

@GEORGEGATHECHA4 added, "And also Millie Odhiambo."

@thatguyjoachim commented, "Hata Aden Duale free kabisa... DAMN! We've got so much trash we don't need in this country."

@VicazZagaz stated, "Riaaaaa nimekubli @MagufuliJP do that please😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@mojay_kim retorted, "You don't trade a lawyer people of Elgeyo Marakwet loves, I think people do business with their own. So, trade him with your Senator."

@farhan_nurkey tweeted, "After that... you also follow Murkomen to TZ that English doesn't belong to Kenya, 'sell for'😓."

