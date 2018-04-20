Nigeria: Evans, T.B. Joshua Will Not Escape Justice, Lagos Govt Declares

Photo: allafrica.com

TB Joshua and kidnapper Evans.

Lagos State government yesterday disclosed that Chukwudi Onuamadike, also called Evans, would not escape justice.Evans is currently being tried for kidnapping and murder.

Also included in the cycle is the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua.The prophet is also facing trial over the collapse building in his church, where over 100 people died.

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, disclosed this at the 2018 ministerial press briefing in Lagos.The meeting was to mark the third anniversary of the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.The commissioner also revealed that in the last one year, there had been an increase in report of domestic abuse against men.

He said about 138 cases had been reported in that direction.Kazeem said the figure rose from 30 to 138, adding that 1771 cases were reported in the last one year alone.He added: "The Public Advice Centre (PAC) received and treated 50, 829 petitions during the period from residents in distress.

The residents sought help on different issues, from violation of human rights, child abuse, work benefits and pension.Other areas are social welfare and child rights, inadequate security, domestic violence, and kidnapping, as well as environmental issues.

The commissioner further disclosed that Rev. Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, popularly called Rev. King, who was sentenced to death by hanging, might get clemency and not go through the hangman's nose.Kazeem explained: "The truth of the matter is that the case of Rev King, as high profile as it could be, is just one of the other cases of people that are on death row.

"The case of the clergy would be considered like others that had been convicted by the courts."According to him, the death sentence would be carried out at any point in time, when the order is due for enforcement."But, if he is worthy of clemency, it would be given to him. But we haven't reached that stage now. So he could continue to cool his heels in prison," he said.

On activities of the Citizens' Mediation Centre, he said the agency received 47292 new cases. Of the number, he said, 25,191, 000 cases were resolved with N1, 352,745 391 debts recovered for them.

The commissioner added that 316 enquiries had been made on the state DNA and Forensic Centre (LSD&FC).He added that over 71 active cases bothering on homicide, rape, toxicology, child trafficking and serology made the over 71 cases.

"The Lagos State DNA Data and the Lagos State DNA Index System (LSDIS) were established, as part of the LSD&FC programme.This database would allow the cu ration and storage of authorised DNA profiles for use in fighting crime and criminal investigations," he said.