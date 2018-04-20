20 April 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe, 94, 'Rejects' Invitation to Attend Independence Day Celebrations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Robert Mugabe.

Former president Robert Mugabe reportedly "rejected an invitation from his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend this year's Independence Day celebrations in Harare on Wednesday".

According to NewsDay, Mugabe had been officially invited to this year's celebrations, which were the first without him as the leader of the southern African country.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said Mugabe had previously indicated that he would attend but did not come to the celebrations.

Charamba said the veteran politician should be left alone as he needed to rest and had just recently returned from the Far East.

"I think people are expecting too much. It is not possible for the former president to be expected to take an active role in national issues a few months after the changes (in government). He needs to rest and he is 94.

"Another thing is he flew back into the country a few days ago from Singapore," Charamba was quoted as saying.

Zimbabwe marked its 38th independence day anniversary on April 18, with new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa vowing to hold "credible elections".

Mnangagwa called for leaders of all political parties to shun violence ahead of the first harmonised elections under the new administration, said a Herald report.

The elections were set for July.

"I urge all leaders of political parties to heed the call of our national anthem and be exemplary during our contestations and canvassing for people's support," Mnangagwas was quoted as saying. "Let us shun and condemn all forms of violence, divisive, hurtful (language) and hate speech."

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Trevor Noah, Mnangagwa Named in TIME 100 Most Influential List

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and South African comedian Trevor Noah have been featured on TIME magazine's 100… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.