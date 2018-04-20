Tanzania: Guidelines On Addressing E-Wastes Almost Complete

Dodoma — AS application of electronic devices is increasing in the country, electronic wastes (e-waste) management is becoming a challenge that has pushed the government to develop a Generic Waste Management Guideline to tackle the problem.

The guideline, according to the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment, January Makamba, was discussed on March, 2018 and, now, it is in the final touches.

Speaking to reporters at Bunge premises in Dodoma on Wednesday, Mr Makamba concurred with Controller and Auditor General's Report that cited e-waste as one of the areas that needed deserved attention.

"Due to the challenges of managing and destroying wastes in the country, the National Council of Environment Management (NEMC), in collaboration with other stakeholders, had developed a Generic Waste Management Guideline which would deal with all wastes, including e-wastes," Mr Makamba said.

Mr Makamba, who doubles as Bumbuli MP, said that Vice President's office was dedicated to controlling e-wastes, as a result of which the National Environment Action Planwas formulated, which stipulated the responsibilities of stakeholders, including ministries, local governments, councils and private sector in tackling the problem.

Tanzania, he added, was the signatory of the Stockholm Pact that deals with managing heavy metals that last longer in the environment, including e-wastes.

Responding to CAG recommendation geared to come up with affordable alternative sources of energy to save trees that are being cleared daily for charcoal and firewood, Mr Makamba said "the government is involving various stakeholders to come up with a strategy that will enable people to afford using gas since using charcoal cost more."

Meanwhile, Minister for Water and Irrigation, Isack Kamwelwe admitted that the capacity of managing waste water produced in the country is below 10 per cent, as per CAG report.