Tanzania: Overseas Buildings Project On the Cards, Kolimba Says

Dodoma — THE Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation ministry has put in place a second 15-year development plan for construction, purchase and rehabilitation of buildings for High Commissions and residences abroad which started in the financial year 2017/2018, the National Assembly heard yesterday.

The first phase of the plan started during the fiscal year 2002/2003, covering construction and purchase of Tanzania high commission buildings in New Delhi, India, Washington DC and New York, United States and Paris, France.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Dr Susan Kolimba, explained that the first phase involved rehabilitation of embassy buildings and residences in Nairobi, Kenya and Tokyo, Japan.

Dr Kolimba gave the explanation when responding to a basic question by Malindi MP, Mr Ally Saleh Ally (CUF), on strategies by the government to construct and acquire buildings for Tanzania's missions abroad.

The deputy minister explained that second phase plans involved ongoing rehabilitation of embassy buildings and residences in Harare, Zimbabwe, Kampala, Uganda, Beijing, China, Pretoria, South Africa, Cairo, Egypt, Lilongwe, Malawi and Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).