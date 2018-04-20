19 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Triton Signs First Binding Sale Agreement for Graphite

Tagged:

Related Topics

London — The Australian mining company Triton Minerals, which holds the rights to three graphite deposits in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, on Thursday announced that it has reached its first binding agreement for the sale of its product.

The agreement is with the Chinese company Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite and covers up to 16,000 tonnes per annum over a four-year period. Under the terms of the agreement, the graphite will be sold at the prevailing market price, which Triton considers will place it in a good position “for any upward swing in the graphite price”.

According to Triton's managing director Peter Canterbury, “the binding offtake agreement is a significant achievement in the development of the Ancuabe Graphite Project. Securing this binding agreement and becoming part of the supply chain for Tianshengda illustrates the strong demand for premium Ancuabe graphite concentrate, growth of the expandable graphite market in China, and the vision of Chinese graphite producers to diversify their supply base in response to domestic shortages and legislative changes”.

He added, “the offtake agreement also assists Triton to accelerate other development objectives - including engineering, procurement and construction, approvals and finance - with the confidence of secured offtake and favourable pricing”.

Triton hopes to begin graphite production in Ancuabe district in the first half of next year.

Graphite is a form of carbon that is highly valued due to its properties as a conductor of electricity. It is used in batteries and fuel cells and is the basis for the “miracle material” graphene, which is the strongest material ever measured, with vast potential for use in the electronics industries.

Mozambique

Mozambique Eye Seychelles Scalp

Mozambique are looking forward to a place at the next round as they host Seychelles in the second leg of the First Round… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.