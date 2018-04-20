19 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Mozambican Cameraman Assaulted

Maputo — Managers of a Maputo supermarket complex, under investigation by the Mozambican authorities for alleged environmental offences, on Thursday attacked a cameraman employed by the independent television station, STV.

The cameraman, Helder Mathwassa, had gone to the Super Mares complex, along with several other journalists, to cover operations of an inspection team from the National Environmental Quality Control Agency (AQUA), who had gone to close down the commercial part of Super Mares for irregularities concerning the lack of an environmental licence.

According to a report on the on-line edition of STV's sister publication, “O Pais”, two managers of Super Mares, both of them Portuguese citizens, punched Mathwassa and knocked him and his camera to the ground. “O Pais” was able to ascertain that one of the managers is named Valdemir de Sousa.

The attack on Mathwassa was extraordinarily stupid, since it was witnessed and filmed by at least three other television crews, and is thus likely to be a significant story on several Mozambican TV channels on the Thursday evening news.

“O Pais” reported that Mathwassa did not suffer any serious injuries in the attack.

