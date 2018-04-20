Mozambique: Nampula Mayor Takes Office

Maputo — The new mayor of the northern Mozambican city of Nampula, Paulo Vahanle, took office on Wednesday, and called on all residents of the city to cooperate in implementing his programme for governance.

Vahanle is a member of the main opposition party, the rebel movement Renamo, and he was elected mayor in a by-election held over two rounds, in January and March. Two rounds were necessary because on the first round no candidate secured the necessary 50 per cent of the vote. In the second round, Vahanle won with 58.6 per cent of the vote, while his rival, Amisse Cololo of the ruling Frelimo Party, took 41.4 per cent.

Addressing the crowd at his investiture as mayor, Vahanle, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”, declared that his programme for municipal governance rests on Renamo policies that call for participatory democracy, respect for public assets and the fight against corruption.

“We want the city of Nampula clean, in the first place, but also tranquil, safe and transformed into a garden where children, youth and adults, and all municipal citizens, can be proud that they live in Nampula”, he said. “For that, we need a common denominator, which is collaboration. Our city needs all of us, without exception. We must all roll up our sleeves and work to make Nampula our home”.

Vahanle also claimed that his victory in Nampula was a tribute to the work done by Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama, despite his distance from the city. (Dhlakama is living in a Renamo military base in the central district of Gorongosa, and his only contact with Nampula was by telephone).

The government representative at the ceremony, Labour Minister Vitoria Diogo, stressed that the Nampula by-election had taken place in a climate of harmony and peace, principles which should govern peaceful coexistence under the rule of law.

She urged Vahanle to ensure permanent contact with the citizens of the city, making it a priority to listen to their concerns, and stressed the need to ensure strict compliance with the law.

Diogo also called for “equality and impartiality” in the treatment of citizens. She pledged central government support for the social and economic development of the city.

Vahanle is the only Renamo mayor in the country, largely because Renamo boycotted the 2013 municipal elections. That boycott also means that Renamo has no members in the Nampula Municipal Assembly. Vahanle must work with an assembly that is dominated by the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), which won an absolute majority in 2013.

Vahanle only has a few months to make a difference to the lives of Nampula citizens, since nationwide municipal elections are scheduled for 10 October.