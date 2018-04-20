Malawi: Kaliwo Fumes At Order to Settle MCP Convention Case Out of Court

Embattled opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general, Gustav Kaliwo, on Thursday walked out of Lilongwe High Court a furious man after it was ordered that issues he has with the party's president Lazarus Chakwera be settled out of court.

Kaliwo, a lawyer by profession, had wanted Chakwera to appear in court over a case that revolves around the party's national convention.

The esteemed barrister had called for an emergency last year with an argument that members at grassroots level were unhappy with the present leadership.

The party took an injunction against the call wanting, instead, to hold the indaba from 4 to 7 this month.

The issue made headlines in the press which were heightened by a court order that Chakwera should appear in court for cross-examination.

But on Thursday Judge Charles Mkandawire ordered for the "discontinuance" of the case, and that the matter be settled out of court.

According to the order which Nyasa Times has seen, "the order deals with withdrawal and discontinuance of a claim by the claimant."

Kaliwo who came to the court a relaxed man left "fuming" and refused to grant journalists--who rushed at him--any interviews.

He walked hastily to his car before speeding off. His lawyer, Powell Nkhutabasa, is the one who took interviews instead.

Nyasa Times understands that Kaliwo's faction badly wanted Chakwera to appear before court to "humiliate" him.

Apparently, the faction is not happy with Chakwera whom it has accused of "dictatorial" tendencies.

Meanwhile, the high court in Blantyre is on Friday expected a determination on the injunction obtained by Kaliwo against MCP going on with a party convention.

The ruling may pave way for the convention to take place.