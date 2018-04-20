19 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola's Inclusion On List of BRICS Observers Defended

Luanda — Angola's inclusion on the list of Observer Countries of BRICS, a group of emerging economies, was defended Thursday in Luanda by Vladimir Tararov, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Russian Federation to Angola.

Speaking to the press at the end of a talk on "the current situation in the Russian Federation", Vladimir Tararov made it known that the need to integrate Angola in the Brics is due to its preponderant contribution in the resolution of conflicts, with emphasis in the southern region of the African Continent.

According to the diplomat, Angola has great prestige in Africa, due to its active participation in the peaceful settlement of major conflicts in several African countries.

The diplomat believes that if Angola is accepted as an observer member, the Brics group will more easily absorb its ability to analyze and resolve conflicts.

The lecture, promoted by the Higher Institute of International Relations Venâncio de Moura, aimed to raise awareness to academics, diplomats and students on the current reality of the Russian Federation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

