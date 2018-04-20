Angola and Namibia Boost Tourism

Luanda — Angola and Namibia have set up a technical commission to boost the development of tourism in both countries, on Monday April 16 within the framework of an agreement signed by the parties.

The act, which is expressed in a report from the Ministry of Tourism, which ANGOP had access to Thursday, was made concrete with the visit to the Ministry of Tourism, by the ambassador of Namibia to Angola, Cláudia Grace Vushona.

The creation of the bilateral technical commission came up due to lack of progress in the field of Tourism, since the signing of the agreement between the two countries.

The Minister of Tourism, Angela Bragança, said that from the second half of May 2018 the technical teams of the two countries begin work in order to materialize the signed cooperation agreement and, consequently, contribute to the leverage of the diversification of the national economy.

On the occasion, the parties emphasized the importance of carrying forward the projects in the pipeline, especially the KAZA (Okavango Zambezi Tourism Cross boarder Project, because it aims to facilitate a healthy and competitive economic environment that promotes and allows public - private partnerships, community-based, investment and regional economic integration.

KAZA has been relevant because the project aims at a cross-border conservation area and an international tourist destination in the watershed regions of Kuando, Zambezi, rivers that start from Angola and cross Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Namibian diplomat considered the meeting very useful because it set goals for strengthening cooperation in the various domains of tourism, bearing in mind the ties of good cooperation and friendship between Angola and Namibia, forged in support for the national liberation struggle of Namibian people.