Angola, Togo Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — The issues of cooperation between Angola and Togo were addressed on Thursday in Lome city, by Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto and his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey..

Manuel Augusto is carrying a message from the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, to his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

Recently, under the guidance of the President of Togo, Lomé hosted an extraordinary ECOWAS Summit which dealt with the situation in Guinea Bissau.

The commitment of the Head of State Faure Gnassingbé Eyadéma was praised by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Manuel Augusto is expected to return to Luanda on Thursday April 19.