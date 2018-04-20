Angola: Journalism Entails Impartial Attitude - Minister

Luanda — Media minister João Melo said Thursday that journalists should stay exempt, independent and critical as well as produce dynamic information.

The minister, who was speaking at Seminar on Journalist Reporting, described these aspects as commitments the professional must keep in his activity.

Addressing the topic "Journalistic Speech of the News", the minister spoke of the need to produce complete and reliable information.

He also spoke of the need to stimulate debate and respecting for ethics and deontology.

The training directed to Media professionals from the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Cabinda and Zaire.

According to João Melo, the journalistic speech should, in fact, be a strictly informative and focused on facts and objectivity, accordingly with good rules of journalism.

He also said that the commitment to produce complete and reliable information implies valuing all the socially relevant facts, either negative or positive.

Recent action took place in the province of Malanje, which also gathered professionals from the provinces of Uíge and Cuanza.