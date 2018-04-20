19 April 2018

Angola: 1º De Agosto, Petro Qualify to Cup Winners' Cup Semi-Finals

Luanda — The teams of 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda have qualified to the semi-finals of the 34th edition of the Cup Winners 'Cup in women's handball, held in Cairo, when they defeated respectively Habitat of Cote d' Ivoire and Al Ahly of Egypt.

In the quarter-finals, the military team who seek to revalidate the title, beat the Ivorians by 33-12, with the favorable 19-5 at half-time.

On the other, hand Petro the Luanda defeated the hosts by 27-17, when they were losing by 9-11 in the interval.

In the semi-finals, Petro de Luanda will play with Abo Sport of Congo which defeated HC Heritage of the DRC by 25-21, while 1º de Agosto will play with the winners of the FAP-Dynamique game, both from Cameroon.

