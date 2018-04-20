Uganda: UK Legislator Takes Swipe At Museveni

Kampala — A social media storm erupted yesterday over remarks made by British MP Paul Williams in the UK Parliament on Wednesday that the British government should use opportunity of the ongoing commonwealth heads of government meeting (CHOGM) to talk President Museveni into retirement.

Mr Williams, the Stockton South constituency MP, said after 32 years in power, President Museveni had become a "barrier to Uganda's development and good governance" which includes leaving office.

His remarks once shared on Twitter attracted mixed reactions from several Ugandan commentators, including an avalanche of scorn. Some commentators accused the British legislator of neo-colonialist and condescending attitude towards Africa.

Senior Presidential spokesperson Don Wanyama in response said: "This UK MP still possesses a colonial mentality where he thinks Western metropolis should determine what happens in Africa. Mr @PaulWilliamsMP show Ugandans some respect. We know what's best for us. Have you stopped to ask how long the Queen has been on the throne?"

Several critics castigated Mr William for the comments, which they said undermine Ugandan sovereignty. Others accused him of being among the lobby group employed by power distributor Umeme shareholders, whose concession the President threatened to cancel recently.

Reacting to Mr William's comments during plenary on Wednesday, the UK secretary of state for international development, Ms Penny Mordaunt, said the Foreign Secretary (Boris Johnson) and the minister for Africa and other ministers will be having bilateral talks with all leaders.

CHOGM

President Museveni left for London on Wednesday to attend the two-day Chogm meeting, attended by 46 heads of state and government of former British colonies around the world. The meeting is taking place in London for the first time in 20 years.

The 2018 Chogm under the theme 'Towards a Common Future' was opened by Queen Elizabeth, of the UK and Commonwealth territories.

Queen Elizabeth said she never could have guessed that in 1952 when she became leader of what was then eight nations, it would later comprise 53 and 2.4 billion people.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations, and will decide that one day The Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," she said.